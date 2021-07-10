Three medics are recovering after their vehicle was knocked on its side following a collision with an Audi in Poole at about 14:20 hours yesterday, 9th July.

A picture taken in the immediate aftermath of the incident appears to show a member of the public climbing onto the vehicle to help the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) crew.

Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were also at the scene. In total, four people received minor injuries.

The ambulance did not have a patient on board when the incident occurred.

A SWASFT spokesperson said:

“We sent multiple resources to attend the incident including land ambulance crews, a critical care team and a doctor.”

The fire service confirmed crews from Westbourne and Poole attended the incident.

The three medics and a fourth casualty were taken to hospital as a precaution.