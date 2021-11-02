Thirteen so-called ‘rubber neckers’ will shortly be receiving a letter from the police after Roads Policing Unit officers spotted them filming the scene of a serious accident with their mobile phones.

‘Rubbernecking’ is when you turn your head to stare at something.

The classic example of a ‘rubbernecker’ is someone who turns their head to look at a car accident while driving slowly past it (i.e. as if their neck were made of rubber).

Whilst officers from Cumbria Roads Police were dealing with a road traffic collision on the M6 yesterday morning (1st November), they spotted the thirteen motorists taking their eyes off the road to film the aftermath of the collision.

Their vehicle registration marks were taken so that officers could later send them warnings about their behaviour.

A spokesperson for the unit tweeted:

‘Please do not rubberneck at accidents. Apart from being dangerous, it can result in a fine and points.

‘Thirteen drivers will be getting letters after being spotted using their mobile phone on the M6 this morning following the HGV RTC.’

Recommended video: