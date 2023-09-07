Cleveland Police are intensifying their search for 28-year-old Watson Foster, who is wanted in connection with a series of aggravated burglaries.

In a particularly distressing incident, a victim’s dog was tragically killed during one of the burglaries.

Foster is known to have connections to the Hartlepool and Blackhall areas.

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Officers looking for Foster have stressed the severity and heart-wrenching nature of the crimes, especially pointing out the fatality of the innocent pet.

This emphasises the urgency of locating and apprehending Foster as swiftly as possible to prevent any more trauma to victims and their families.

Members of the public with information are strongly advised to contact Cleveland Police at 101 and help bring to justice a man linked to such severe and emotionally charged crimes.