Nottinghamshire Police have been thrust into an unusual investigation following a theft from Tuxford Fire Station early Tuesday morning (1 August).

The incident occurred at approximately 01:15 hours at the fire station on Clark Lane, Tuxford, where an audacious theft occurred.

In an almost unbelievable act, the intruder(s) cut through a security lock and subsequently stole a flatbed fire truck.

The keys to the fire truck were found inside the building, enabling the perpetrator(s) to drive away with the fire station’s vehicle, leaving the emergency services and local community in disbelief.

The police are actively conducting inquiries to locate the stolen fire truck (as pictured).

Inspector Hayley Crawford from Nottinghamshire Police is appealing to the public for any information related to this incident.

She strongly urged anyone who has seen the stolen fire truck or has any relevant information to come forward.

Inspector Crawford said: “To gain entry to a fire station and then steal a vehicle is completely unacceptable behaviour.

“We’re working to make sure whoever did this is held to account and I would urge any residents who saw suspicious activity around Tuxford Fire Station in the early hours of Tuesday, or who might have CCTV or dash cam footage, to get in touch.”

Group Manager Chris Emmott, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added:

“In the early hours of this morning, we were informed of a break-in at Tuxford Fire Station, where a service van, amongst other things inside the vehicle, were stolen.

“Our fire stations are around Nottinghamshire to help keep our communities safe and not there to be damaged or tampered with. This behaviour is not acceptable, and we are working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and neighbouring services to get to the bottom of this.

“Thankfully, fire crews at Tuxford Fire Station are still able to respond to emergencies, so I want to reassure our communities that they will receive a full emergency response if they were to need us.

“Thank you to those who have already provided information to help us in this investigation. If you do have any further information, then please contact Nottinghamshire Police.”

The public can reach out to the police by calling 101 and quoting incident 95 of 1 August 2023.

For those who prefer to share information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111.

