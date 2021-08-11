A black former Met Police officer has sparked an interesting debate on social media after he published a thread of tweets regarding his own experiences in the Metropolitan Police against a backdrop of, what many perceive, is a constant ‘bashing’ of the police by some sections of the mainstream media.

Former Detective Sergeant Aden Jama said that he created the thread following an exchange on social media that he had with Claudia Webbe MP.

Aden said:

‘I was prompted by my Twitter exchange with Claudia Webbe.

‘She was inflaming racial tensions. I worked on Trident – yet she seemed to think chairing meetings gave her better insight. When challenged she accused the police of racism and misogyny’.

The tweets, published below with the corresponding videos and screenshots as selected by Aden, have been ‘liked’ and retweeted hundreds of times on social media.

In the series of tweets, Aden Jama, who is now a Threat Intelligence Advisor & Leadership Strategist, said:

‘In the very early days – like former PC Ali – I sang from the same “institutional racism” hymn sheet.

‘In the video below, everyone seems credible enough.

‘But what are you not hearing?

A Met officer has left the force to start his own initiative to tackle youth violence. 22 teenagers have been killed so far this year.



Ali Hassan Ali told @RiaChatter he feels structural racism stopped him from pursuing ideas to tackle youth violence, something his boss refutes pic.twitter.com/xc19D9Q2bt — ITV London (@itvlondon) July 15, 2021

‘I almost left within my first 2 years of service too – but I stayed on for over 10 years.

‘Coincidently, I also worked for chief superintendent @MPSRajKohli. He actively supports officers – of all backgrounds – to thrive & progress up the ranks!

‘The commissioner – Dame Cressida Dick – also has a long history of supporting ethnic minority officers.

‘However, she has – rightly – rejected the “institutional racism” label.

‘You should be asking: if the Met is not institutionally racist, why do I keep hearing troubling accounts from former ethnic minority officers?

‘In my opinion, the uncomfortable truth is: the “institutional racism” term was hijacked by financially & ideologically motivated threat actors.

‘They profit by inflaming racial tensions & by attacking the police.

‘If former officers are appearing on national television to publicise their books – or business ventures – you should presume they’re neither traumatised nor broken victims of institutional racism.

‘Many police insiders & outsiders, cannot see how some young & impressionable officers are “ideologically indoctrinated”.

‘Biased media outlets overtly importing US problems – for clicks – is only part of the problem!



‘Off-camera, something much more sinister is happening.

‘Let me share my “lived experience” – straight out of police training school.

‘Week 1: I was pulled aside by an experienced black officer.

‘She pointed out 5 racist officers & supervisors that I should watch out for.

‘No evidence was provided. But why would she lie?

‘I naively thanked her for warning me & I hunted for confirming evidence – every day.

‘Week 2: I was recommended a book about police institutional racism – Not One of Us by Ali Dizaei. (A former Asian officer who was jailed for corruption.)

‘I accepted every word & I was appalled by his treatment.

‘I asked myself: When will senior officers come after me?

‘Week 3: I was encouraged to read the Macpherson Report: because “nothing had changed” since Stephen Lawrence’s murder.

‘In fact, the Met increased ethnic minority recruitment & public confidence was improving.

‘Week 104: I was now – of course – primed & weaponised to take the Met to an Employment Tribunal.

‘Yes, I had a few issues with a few individuals – but “institutional racism” was not the actual problem.

‘Fortunately, I withdrew before it became too late for me.

‘At this point – while I suspected something nefarious was happening – I had no idea how indoctrination worked.

‘But after I became a detective – I learnt about ideologically motivated groups & their playbooks for radicalising disenfranchised people.

‘It seems obvious now – you reveal the illusion of “institutional racism” by viewing it through the lens of ideological indoctrination.

‘Verify & challenge “the facts” – however convincing they appear at first glance.

‘In her most recent divisive article, Dawn Butler reminds you she was stopped by police last year.

‘But there are no “outstanding questions to be answered”.

‘Her own video evidence proves it was a lawful & highly professional traffic stop.

‘Dawn Butler MP consistently points out that black people are disproportionately stopped & searched by police.

‘But her anti-police article fails to mention: black kids are disproportionately the victims & suspects of knife crime.

‘When knife crime is on the rise, it means the blood of more black kids on the streets, and more black kids in jail’



Mercy Muroki says ‘if you’re uncomfortable pointing out that knife crime is disproportionately a black issue, then clearly Black Lives don’t really Matter to you’ pic.twitter.com/lXouHAjIfP — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 9, 2021

‘Many good people remain silent because they genuinely fear speaking up.

‘Some divisive people loudly exploit silence to promote themselves.

‘For political clicks, they gleefully steal headlines from genuine black victims of violent crimes.

‘I worked [at] MPS Camden Gangs Unit.



‘We lawfully used S.60 stop & search powers. And we seized thousands of knives from kids.



‘Ria Chatter talks about the “long-lasting trauma” of getting searched – but ignores the real trauma of getting stabbed.

ITV London can reveal that the Metropolitan Police, along with all forces in the country, have been issued with a super-complaint about when and how some stop and search powers are used. @riachatter has our exclusive report pic.twitter.com/lppys2lbEZ — ITV London (@itvlondon) May 24, 2021

Since publishing the tweets, Aden said that he has been inundated with messages of support from ‘officers of all ranks and backgrounds’.

Aden told Emergency Services News: ‘They have supported me for speaking up’.

Follow Aden on Twitter: MrAdenJama

