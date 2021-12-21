The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) is looking for former emergency blue-light drivers to join front-line crews.

The service is believed to be the first to recruit former blue-light drivers in an ‘as-and-when’ capacity.

Around the UK, there are potentially thousands of retired/former blue light drivers who would no doubt be willing to provide an ‘as-and-when’ blue-light availability for their former colleagues in the emergency services.

During the pandemic, ambulance services and Trusts around the UK have enlisted the help of firefighters, the military and police officers to drive emergency ambulances to help alleviate some of the pressures emergency ambulance services are under.

This means that the respective services – such as the police and fire service – that offer their blue-light drivers to help the emergency ambulance service also reduce their respective headcounts for the duration their staff are assisting the ambulance service.

However, the SAS have had the foresight to tap into a willing, capable and able workforce who will undoubtedly be happy to re-use their blue-light skills on the front line.

The advert states:

‘We are looking for motivated and enthusiastic former emergency blue light drivers (former Police and Fire Service) to join the Scottish Ambulance Service staff bank to cover busy periods over the winter period and beyond.

‘As well as having a full driving licence (including C1) with no more than four penalty points and excellent driving skills, you will already have the knowledge and skills required to drive vehicles under emergency conditions using blue lights.

‘The successful candidates will support day-to-day service operations by driving Emergency Ambulances to Emergency calls, operating as a double crew alongside a qualified Ambulance clinician.

‘Candidates must have great communication skills, the ability to work well under pressure and collaboratively as part of a team.

‘You will require flexibility and adaptability to provide high-quality support to a range of teams and patients, prioritising as required.’

It is thought that other emergency ambulance services and Trusts around the country might also follow suit, as offering as-and-when blue-light driving positions to retired/former emergency service workers could free up vital staff that can be redeployed back into their respective services.

To find out more about the SAS vacancies, click HERE>

