An NHS worker has shared what has been described as a ‘grim’ insight into the morale of their colleagues as the UK potentially heads towards a significant increase in Covid-related hospital admissions.
In the post, the NHS worker – who we have chosen not to name – said:
‘In support of all my colleagues
‘The respect is gone.
‘The appreciation is gone.
‘The “thank you so much for working through this” has been replaced by, “this is ridiculous”.
‘The threats of calling senior managers and being shouted at down the phone by understandably frustrated relatives are at an all time high.
‘The annoyed eye rolls and huffy sighs when you tell them “it shouldn’t be much longer, we are doing the best we can” are really starting to chip away at our morale.
‘The free coffee and meals are a thing of the past.
‘The hotel lights in the shape of hearts aren’t on anymore.
‘The neighbours that waved us off to work and told us to “stay safe” have gone back inside.
‘The community that displayed “heroes work here” signs have turned their backs on us.
‘And the local rag is back to pointing out our short comings
‘We are still here. We are still fighting. We are working harder than we ever have.
‘We are exhausted.
‘We are frustrated.
‘We are so emotionally and physically drained.
‘We are skipping breaks.
‘We are going in early and coming home late.
‘We are missing time with our families. We are doing THE. BEST. WE. CAN.
‘We aren’t “healthcare heroes” anymore. We have become slaves to this pandemic, and it is really exhausting.
‘So please, if you read this and for some reason find yourself needing us then please cut the staff some slack.
‘Try to be grateful. Try to have some respect. Respect the NHS’.
In August, a poll conducted by ‘NHS Networks’ revealed that 26% of respondents said that ‘workload’ was doing the most damage to staff morale in the NHS.
25% of respondents said that ‘continuing pay restraint’ was their biggest concern, with 35% choosing ‘under-investment’ and 14% saying that ‘general fears about the future’ had the most significant negative impact on their morale.
Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news
CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below