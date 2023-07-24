Stepping into the dim lights of another gruelling night shift? Buckle up for an audacious journey with this week’s pick from The Night Shift Library – ‘Handcuffed Emotions: A Police Interceptor’s Drive into Darkness’.

An intimate exploration into the life of a real-life hero, this riveting audiobook documents the thrilling and harrowing experiences of Ben Pearson, a renowned officer from the elite Roads Policing Unit of West Yorkshire Police. As the protagonist of the Channel 5 TV series, ‘Police Interceptors, Pearson has been instrumental in tackling high-profile crime and ensuring justice.

The unflinching narrative dives deep into Pearson’s 19-year career, recounting his daring pursuits, dangerous arrests, and violent takedowns. But behind the badge and uniform lies a human being grappling with the harsh realities of his work and personal life.

‘Handcuffed Emotions’ narrates Pearson’s struggle with the darkest demons of his mind, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), following a series of tragic incidents, including fatal collisions and the loss of his parents. The courage he exhibits, as he wrestles with this devastating illness is nothing short of inspiring.

With a stellar average rating of 4.8 out of 5 from over 602 listeners, ‘Handcuffed Emotions’ is a must-listen. It enlightens us about the seldom-spoken traumas endured by our first responders and offers a ray of hope for those battling mental illnesses in silence. Pearson’s journey from a rookie to a known TV personality, and his subsequent descent into PTSD, make for a compelling, thought-provoking, and heartfelt listen.

The audiobook’s stark honesty and raw emotion will keep you absorbed, making your night shift a profound journey of understanding and empathy. More than just a distraction, this audiobook will leave you pondering life, resilience, and the silent battles we all fight.

Stand strong through the night with Pearson, finding companionship in shared battles and hope in resilience.

