When it comes to the best audiobooks for keeping you entertained and engaged through the night shift, our latest recommendation offers more than just a compelling narrative; it’s a raw and insightful look into the very essence of frontline policing.

Sergeant Harry Tangye’s audiobook, ‘Firearms and Fatals: An Autobiography of 30 Years Front Line Policing Exposed,’ gives an in-depth portrayal of the perils and triumphs that come with three decades of service in Devon and Cornwall’s Armed Response Unit, traffic department, and more.

With 1,457 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star Audible rating, this autobiography generates substantial buzz.

Harry Tangye isn’t your average officer. With roles as diverse as firearms tactics advisor, VIP protection officer, and pursuit tactics expert, he has been at the heart of action, policy, and change.

Through funny, sad, and tragic accounts, he takes you along a journey that exposes the evolution of policing from past to present.

But what sets this audiobook apart in our series of the best audiobooks is Tangye’s unique philosophy, his approach to policing that goes beyond rules and regulations.

“Treat every person you meet as if they were your own mother,” says Tangye, adding a layer of humanity and wisdom to every decision he makes on the job.

For those of you looking to delve into a fascinating world of duty, danger, and day-to-day realities, ‘Firearms and Fatals’ will keep you captivated during your night shift. It’s a master class in living a life of courage, resilience, and compassion.

Click here to download your audiobook copy now.

