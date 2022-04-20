A HGV driver has been reported for stopping on a clearway after officers from Devon & Cornwall Roads Policing Teams spotted that a vehicle had come to a stop on the hard shoulder of a busy road.

When officers positioned themselves behind the HGV, they spotted that the driver had decided to stop in order to answer a call to nature.

Bizarrely, Exeter services were ‘within sight’ of where the professional driver had decided to stop, leaving officers bemused as to why he did not just come off at the nearby junction.

Credit: twitter.com/DC_RPT

After being given a ticket, officers sent the driver on his way.

DC_RPT tweeted:

‘The motorway is not your personal toilet, especially with Exeter services within sight. Driver reported for stopping on a clearway and sent on his way.’

