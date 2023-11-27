London, UK – The recent acquittal of Metropolitan Police Constable Paul Fisher on charges of dangerous driving, stemming from his actions during a response to a terrorist threat, has reignited a vital conversation about the expectations and challenges faced by police officers in high-stakes situations.

This article delves into the nuances of the case, supporting the necessity of rapid police response in emergencies and the implications for law enforcement and public safety.

The Incident and Legal Battle

PC Fisher’s engagement in a rapid response to a terrorist attack led to charges of dangerous driving, bringing his actions under intense scrutiny. The officer was involved in a three-vehicle collision as he made his way to the scene of a horrific terror attack on the streets of London.

His eventual acquittal has been a source of relief for the law enforcement community. Anyone, myself included, who has driven on blue lights to a life-or-death emergency will confirm just how hard it can be to concentrate on everything that is going on at the scene – via radio traffic – as well as having to get to the call immediately.

One wonders if any of the investigators at the IOPC has ever served in the emergency services. I am going to hazard a guess here and say ‘no’.

Still, the situation has also raised critical questions about the balance between operational duty and legal accountability in policing.

Metropolitan Police Federation’s Stance

Ken Marsh, Chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, criticised the decision by the CPS to prosecute Fisher, highlighting a pervasive issue in law enforcement: the legal and ethical dilemma officers face in life-or-death emergencies.

After all, it is not as if the ARV officer involved in this case was making his way to a “violent” shoplifter who has been detained by security. Or a non-crime domestic incident. He, along with his colleagues, was rushing to a scene where a knifeman was attacking as many people as possible.

Marsh’s statement reflects a broader sentiment within the police community about the challenges and potential consequences of split-second decision-making in critical situations. Their decisions are always judged by individuals who have not only never served in the emergency services but who always have the benefit of hindsight.

Analysing the Necessity of Rapid Response

In emergencies, especially terrorist threats, the public relies on the police for immediate and effective action. Seconds can be the difference between life and death when a terrorist is roaming the streets, looking for innocent victims. Something that we have seen happen on far too many occasions here in the UK.

Such deadly and fast-paced scenarios demand quick decision-making and often involve high-speed pursuits or blue-light driving through dense urban environments.

The expectation – as officers risk their lives to save the lives of others – is not just a rapid response but an effective one, capable of neutralising threats and ensuring public safety.

Supporting the Police in High-Risk Scenarios

The case against PC Fisher brought to light the need for supporting police officers who find themselves in high-risk situations.

Officers are trained to respond to emergencies, making decisions that could mean the difference between life and death.

In such scenarios, the police must be confident that their actions, taken in the interest of public safety, will not be unduly penalised.

Public Safety and Police Accountability

While accountability in policing is non-negotiable, it’s essential to recognise the context in which officers operate during emergencies.

The legal system and public expectations must consider the high-pressure, fast-paced nature of police work, especially in response to threats like terrorism. Perhaps members of the IOPC should accompany officers on ‘ride-alongs’ although I cannot imagine that too many officers would volunteer to take someone from the IOPC on a ride-along with them. Can you blame them? Look at what happened to PC Fisher.

Public safety often hinges on the swift and decisive actions of brave police officers like PC Fisher.

The Impact of Retrospective Scrutiny

The “hindsight brigade,” as referred to by Marsh, poses a significant challenge.

This retrospective scrutiny of officers’ actions in emergencies can create an atmosphere of hesitation and uncertainty. I already know of former colleagues in the police who are no longer interested in carrying out stop and searches. And who loses here? The public! Because it means more knives and more violence on the streets.

If officers are apprehensive about potential legal repercussions, it may (and does) impede their ability to respond effectively in future incidents.

Morale and Effectiveness in the Police Force

The trial and subsequent acquittal of PC Fisher could have significant implications for police morale and operational effectiveness. Trust me when I say this: collective moral in the police force has never been lower. It is why so many people are leaving and why few want to join.

There’s a real concern that cases like PC Fisher’s could lead to a cautious approach in situations where decisiveness is crucial. We are already seeing experienced officers leave in their droves, and many police forces around the country experiencing low numbers when it comes to new recruits (visit Emergency-Services.News for more fact-based information regarding these worrying trends).

There has been speculation – from several sources – that during the month of August, the Met did not receive any new-joiner applications.

Supporting officers in their decision-making processes, especially in high-pressure scenarios, is essential for maintaining morale and operational effectiveness. When you call 999 because there is an evil entity walking the streets looking for people to stab, then you, quite rightly, demand and expect the police to make every effort to get to the location ASAP.

Legal Framework: Balancing Effectiveness and Accountability

The legal framework governing police conduct needs to balance the necessity for quick response in emergencies with the rights and safety of the public and, of course, the officers.

This case underscores the need for legal clarity that supports officers in making decisions under extreme pressure without neglecting the importance of accountability and transparency. At the moment, many people in the police community feel that the IOPC have some sort of ‘league table’ when it comes to going after police officers.

This is a dangerous mindset for police officers to have because they will make decisions based not on what is happening in front of them, but instead based on what could happen to them after the incident.

Training and Policy: Preparing for High-Stakes Operations

Robust training and clear policies are vital in guiding officers during high-risk operations. I have travelled around the world, and I can safely say that UK police officers are amongst the best trained out there.

Such training should empower officers to make quick decisions that are effective and compliant with legal standards, especially in terrorist attacks.

Forward-Looking: Ensuring Effective Police Response

The resolution of PC Fisher’s case calls for a reevaluation of how emergency responders are treated in the legal and public spheres. Each time an emergency worker responds on blue-lights to an emergency, then, by the standard applied to civilian drivers, blue-light driving is always going to be dangerous.

It emphasises the need for a supportive environment that allows police officers to perform their duties effectively, without undue fear of legal repercussions, as long as they act within the bounds of their training and the law.

Conclusion

The acquittal of PC Paul Fisher raises important discussions about the challenges police officers face in critical situations.

It highlights the need for a balanced approach that supports police officers in their duty to protect the public while ensuring accountability and adherence to legal standards.

In high-stakes scenarios, the rapid and decisive actions of officers are not just expected but necessary for public safety, and this should be reflected in both public perception and legal frameworks.

But who cares what I think. Share your thoughts in the comments below, especially if you are currently serving on the incredibly thin blue line (I salute you if you are).

