Two teenagers who were behind several attacks on members of the public and a police officer in Margate have been jailed.

Ethan Broderick-Porter repeatedly kicked one man in the head, punched another victim and struck the third victim in the head.

He then kicked a police officer in the head as he was being arrested.

The 19-year-old of Northdown Road, Cliftonville, was jailed for 23 months at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 29 June 2022, after admitting attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

Charlie Parker, 18, of Victoria Road, Margate, who took part in the first attack, was sent to a Young Offenders’ Institution for ten months.

The assaults all took place on Friday, 14 January 2022, when Broderick-Porter, Parker and a group of teenagers were in Margate town centre.

Broderick-Porter ran up behind the first victim, a man in his 60s, in Queen Street and dragged him to the ground.

Ethan Broderick-Porter

He and Parker then kicked the man in the head and back, causing multiple injuries.

The pair then left the scene, but Broderick-Porter later returned to Queen Street, where he punched another man walking along the pavement, causing a cut to the man’s face.

Broderick-Porter punched a third man at least three times, again causing cuts to the victim’s face.

Officers attended and arrested Broderick-Porter, while a crowd gathered around them.

As officers attempted to get him into a police car, he kicked one of the officers in the face, causing facial injuries. Parker was identified on CCTV and arrested a week later.

Thanet District Commander Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Smith said:

‘The motivation for these assaults has not been explained beyond these two offenders’ wishes for violence.

‘The victims in this case were simply going about their business when attacked without any warning.

‘Residents of Margate and visitors should not have to put up with violent, nuisance teenagers like these two offenders and I am pleased they have both now been removed from the streets.

‘I would like to praise the bravery of the officers who arrested Broderick-Porter despite his actions towards them, and I am pleased a swift investigation has led to a quick conclusion of this case at court.’

