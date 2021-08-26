A loaded firearm was recovered in south London after officers on patrol stopped a teenager.
Officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Task Force were on patrol in Coldharbour Lane, SW9, at about 18:20hrs on Wednesday, 25 August, when they attempted to stop and search a teenager who was cycling towards them.
The male made off but he was shortly caught and detained by officers.
During the struggle, he attempted to discard a bag, which was recovered by officers and was found to contain a loaded pistol.
The firearm was made safe and has been sent off for testing.
The teenager, aged 17, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.
He was taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.
The investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.
Detective Constable Catrin Edwards, the investigating officer, said:
“Thanks to my colleagues from the Violent Crime Task Force following their instincts, a loaded firearm has been taken off the streets of London.
“Each bullet recovered could have gone on to cause serious harm, or even death.
“The Met remains committed in its fight against violence, removing offensive weapons from our streets, bearing down on those involved and bringing them to justice.”
Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of our readers.
And remember, if you have a service, product or job vacancy that you would like to promote to our large readership, then you can buy advertising space in our articles.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below