A teenage car thief who fled from officers from Greater Manchester Police was found hiding inside a massive stuffed teddy bear.
The officers searching for the thief realised that all was not as it should have been with the giant toy after they spotted it ‘breathing.’
Officers were searching for 18-year-old Joshua Dobson when the bizarre encounter occurred.
Dobson had stolen a car whilst being disqualified from driving before heading to a petrol station to fill the vehicle up.
After the tank was full, he drove off the petrol station forecourt without paying.
Officers were carrying out a search at an address when they noticed that the giant teddy bear appeared to be “breathing”.
The toy was then cut open, and officers found the thief covered in the stuffing from inside the teddy bear.
Dobson, from Spotland in Rochdale, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and for making off without payment.
Bodson was later jailed for nine months. Officers from GMP Rochdale said they hope the thief is having a “bearable” time behind bars.
A spokesperson from GMP Rochdale said:
“Joshua Dobson, 18, from the #Spotland area of the town, was sought by us after stealing a car in May and not paying for fuel that same day.
“When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside!
“He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment.”
GMP added on Twitter:
“Our neighbourhood task force and divisional tasking team in #Rochdale could ‘bearely’ believe what they stumbled across last month in search for a wanted man
“We certainly had a more than bearable time bringing to justice one of the town’s thieves last week!”
