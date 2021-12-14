A popular pub in Tamworth is offering a complimentary breakfast sandwich and a hot drink for any emergency services who are based in the area and who are working on Christmas Day.

In a post published on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Fox Inn Hopwas said:

‘Christmas Day, we are offering a breakfast sandwich to take away and a hot drink free to collect for any emergency services working that day.

‘Please pop in between 10am and 11am. Please share to get the word around.’

So far, the post has been shared over 250 times with lots of social media users thanking the Fox Inn Hopwas for their generosity.

One person said: ‘What an amazing gesture’ whilst another added: ‘wonderful’.

