A life-saving paramedic from Swansea is the first contestant to be announced for this year’s Love Island.

24-year-old Paige Thorne said that she decided to sign up for the show as she could not find love in Swansea.

Paige said: “In Swansea there is just no one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons, and Love Island just brings everyone together for me.

“I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!”

Paige says she will bring lots of “positive and bubbly” energy when she heads into the villa on Monday, June 6. She added: “I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed – I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10′.”

Speaking about why she’s joining the show, Page explained:

“I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with

guys so was like, “Right, that’s it. I’m going to focus on me.”

Then I was like, “Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.” I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone.”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub

