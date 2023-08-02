A serious incident occurred in Eastbourne, Sussex, when a police officer on duty was knocked down by a motorcycle rider attempting to evade arrest.

This alarming event underscores the escalating violence faced by law enforcement in the area, as recent data indicates a higher rate of officer assaults in Sussex compared to the national average.

On Sunday, July 30, a motorcycle struck the officer in Paradise Drive at about 4 pm.

The crash resulted in a serious injury, requiring the officer to undergo surgery at the hospital.

After treatment, the officer has now been discharged and is convalescing at home.

Advert

On the day of the incident, police arrived at an address in the town intending to apprehend a separate suspect concerning thefts.

The officers were later stationed in Paradise Drive, where stolen vehicles had been found abandoned in recent days.

It was in this vicinity that two officers in a patrol vehicle spotted a motorcycle rider in Meads Road.

As they pursued, the rider sped toward Paradise Drive, where two other officers were in a patrol car.

When these officers left their vehicle to signal the rider to stop, one of them was hit by the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries.

The rider, Alfie Chandler, a 20-year-old unemployed man from Feltham, London, was subsequently apprehended by the officers on the scene.

He faced several charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 1, including causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified.

Other news (article continues below)

#watch | Fleeing Driver With Child In Car Calls 999 And Orders Police To Stop Chasing Him (Rather Than Just Stopping The Car)



In a world where the safety of our children often remains paramount in the hearts of good souls, a sinister figure emerges, unabashedly placing such… pic.twitter.com/EI5pVxb2BB — Emergency-Services.News (@ES_News_) August 2, 2023

Chandler admitted to all charges except handling stolen goods, for which he pleaded not guilty.

Chandler remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 29.

This incident highlights a concerning trend in Sussex. According to recent data, 1,235 assaults on police officers were recorded in Sussex in the 12 months leading up to March 2023, a rate of 6.3 assaults per 1,000 officers.

This figure is significantly higher than the national average in England and Wales, which stands at 2.9 assaults per 1,000 officers.

Several factors might contribute to this heightened rate of officer assaults in Sussex, such as high population density, the prevalence of major roads and railways, and the proximity to London.

Chief Superintendent Adam Hays said:

“At the weekend, an officer was seriously injured while carrying out his duties to protect the public.

Advert

“We are fortunate to have committed police officers who signed up to help protect vulnerable people and to make our communities a safer place.

“Officers do not sign up to be seriously injured, but sadly this is a risk all emergency workers face. It is not acceptable and should never be considered as simply ‘part of the job’.

“These incidents impact on officers and their colleagues, and it also means that fewer officers are available to respond to emergencies while they receive medical treatment.

“That is why we will do everything we can to ensure that those responsible for causing harm are brought to justice.”

Most social media algorithms are not ‘pro’ emergency services, so the ONLY way to ensure you never miss our stories or videos is by signing up for our FREE newsletter! All we need is an email address, it takes less than 30 seconds, and anyone can subscribe!