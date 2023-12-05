Sussex Police Officer in Court Over Road Traffic Death in Peacehaven
A Sussex Police officer is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 9 January 2024, facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
This follows the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) investigation into the tragic event that led to the death of 27-year-old Arthur Hölscher-Ermert in Peacehaven on the evening of 30 April 2022.
Tragic Incident Leading to a Thorough Investigation
Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, lost his life after being struck by a police vehicle belonging to the Sussex Police.
The incident, which occurred in April last year, prompted an immediate inquiry by the IOPC.
The probe commenced on 1 May 2022 after Sussex Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC.
The IOPC concluded its investigation in April 2023. After analysis of the evidence and circumstances, a file was prepared and submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Based on the findings, the CPS has authorised the charge against the involved officer, whose identity remains undisclosed due to legal constraints.
Decision on a Second Officer and Respect for Legal Proceedings
The CPS also considered charges against a second officer involved in the case.
The officer, who was under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice, will not face charges.
As the matter proceeds to the courts, the IOPC emphasised the importance of allowing the judicial process to unfold without external influence.
In their statement, they highlighted the need for restraint in reporting, commenting, or sharing information online that could potentially prejudice the proceedings.
