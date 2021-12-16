The Head of Roads Policing for Sussex & Surrey Police has said that he is considering an appeal against the sentence that was handed down to Katie Price yesterday (15th December).

Price flipped her Range Rover near Partridge Green, West Sussex, on her way to visit a friend on 28th September.

She had previously admitted drink-driving while disqualified and driving without insurance when she appeared at the same court on 29th September.

Her sentencing was adjourned on the condition she has treatment at the Priory Centre, does not commit any further offences, and be banned from driving in the interim (Price was already on a driving ban).

In sentencing Price, Judge Kelly said:

‘The public may be appalled to hear that I can’t send you to jail today.

‘But the law says that when a person has complied with the terms of their release then you have a legitimate expectation not to be sent to prison today, even though you deserve to spend Christmas behind bars.’

She further sentenced Price to 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, adding that she had shown “no concern for the lives of others” at the time of the crash.

The court heard no other vehicles were involved in the crash on the B2135, which happened just before 06:20 BST.

Paramedics took Price to hospital, where she told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.

Drink and/or drug driving is part of what is known as ‘the fatal five’ causes of most accidents on the UK’s roads.

As such, police forces up-and-down the country spend a lot of time and put a lot of resources into reducing the impact that the ‘fatal five’ has on the number of road deaths in the UK.

Supt James Collis, head of roads policing for Sussex and Surrey Police, said:

“[the] sentencing, as the judge explained, could have and should have been much worse and, in our view, Price is lucky to not be spending Christmas behind bars.

“Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family.

“We are now exploring whether we can appeal this sentence.”

Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Please email our team in confidence: contact@emergency-services.news

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and to subscribe to our FREE newsletter.

Recommended video: