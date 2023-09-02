A Sussex Police officer, Detective Sergeant Jason Hoadley, has been dismissed following a misconduct hearing that concluded he had engaged in inappropriate conduct towards a junior female colleague.

The hearing took place at Sussex Police headquarters over two days, August 29th and 30th, and was overseen by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).

The Accusations

The panel heard from PC A, a junior female member of staff, who alleged that she had been sexually harassed by DS Hoadley, her supervisor at the time.

DS Hoadley, 52, who was based in Eastbourne, had sent her inappropriate messages via WhatsApp and exhibited unwanted attention towards her, in the form of kissing and touching, during off-duty team social occasions.

Actions Taken

Upon the emergence of the allegations, DS Hoadley was moved from his division and placed on restricted duties.

Subsequently, the case was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), which advised that a local investigation should be conducted.

Violations and Penalties

DS Hoadley was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour concerning Authority, Respect and Courtesy, as well as Discreditable Conduct.

The misconduct panel established that these breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

As a result, he has been dismissed from the Sussex Police force and has been placed on the College of Policing Barred list, effectively preventing his return to policing.

