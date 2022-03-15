A suspected drug dealer has been charged with multiple offences following a stop and search in Canterbury.
Officers stopped a car in the Littlebourne Road area of the city on Sunday 13th March 2022 after a member of the public reported some suspicious behaviour.
During the stop, two police officers were assaulted. One officer was bitten, and the other sustained an arm injury.
Following an investigation by the Local Policing Team, Mohamed Ahmed has been charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.
The 21-year-old of Burma Crescent, Canterbury, has also been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Ahmed appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 March and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 11 April.
