The Surrey Police community is in mourning following the untimely passing of one of their own, PC Hannah Byrne, while she was on holiday in Corfu, Greece, last week on September 1st.

Joining the force in March of last year, the 22-year-old was stationed in Reigate as a member of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Colleagues and friends have paid tribute to her commitment to public service and her keen enthusiasm for her role.

The cause of PC Byrne’s death remains under investigation by Greek authorities.

Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation progresses. Surrey Police have expressed their deepest condolences to PC Byrne’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Her family have now released this tribute to Hannah:

“Our beloved Hannah was beautiful inside and out. She was extremely kind, funny, caring and had a real zest for life.

“She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.”

Chief Superintendent Chris Colley, Divisional Commander for East Surrey, said:

“Hannah’s death has been a shock for everyone who knew her.

“She was a bright, enthusiastic and respected officer just at the start of her career in policing, and she will be sadly missed.

“As a Force, we are now doing everything we can to support her family and her colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”