A Surrey Police detention officer who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman who was being detained in custody at the time has been dismissed from the force.

Joanne Vickery, 47, was dismissed from the force without notice following a gross misconduct hearing held at Surrey Police Headquarters last month.

She was found to have breached the policing standards of professional behaviour in relation to the use of force, discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities.

Vickery received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to the assault, which took place in the custody suite at Staines police station on 22 October 2022 when she appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court on 12 October 2023.

The court heard how the woman had been brought into the Staines custody suite after being arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

After being placed in a cell, she assaulted Vickery through the cell door. Vickery then went into the cell and assaulted her.

This was captured on the custody suite’s CCTV and was reported after staff spotted it while they were downloading CCTV footage for another matter.

Vickery was placed on restricted duties while the investigation was carried out.

35-year-old Lucy Caird was found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker and was ordered to pay a £480 fine, £400 in costs and a £216 victim surcharge.

Head of Surrey Police’s Professional Standards Department, Superintendent Andy Rundle, said:

“Now that the court case has concluded, the force has taken its own disciplinary action against Vickery, and she has been dismissed after being found to have breached the standards of policing behaviour.

“Even though Vickery was assaulted first, her behaviour, which amounted to a criminal offence, simply cannot be condoned.

“Allegations against any of our officers or staff are always subject to a thorough investigation by our Professional Standards Department to ensure that those who do not meet the high standards expected of them to in order to maintain public trust and confidence are dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“We recognise the impact this case will have both on the Surrey public and our own officers and staff, particularly with the current focus on standards.

“Thankfully, the majority of our officers and staff come to work each day to protect the public and do so with honesty and integrity.”

