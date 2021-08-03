An Operation Support Grade (OSG) officer based at HMP Pentonville in north London has been sent to prison for eight months after she had sex with an inmate in his cell.

26-year-old Yatewuladio Djeny Matuasilva was caught in the act on 30th August 2020.

Matuasilva initially tried to claim that she ‘did not remember how her trousers got half way down’ when officials questioned her about the antics.

But Matuasilva later admitted misconduct in a public office at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Judge Martyn Zeidman QC told her:

‘The prisoner shares Congolese heritage, and this might be why he felt able to speak to you.

‘He noticed you and spoke through the cell door.

‘You cannot explain why you did it; or why this led to sexual relations. You were caught in the act.

‘By choosing to have sex with a prisoner in his cell, you endangered the safety of your colleagues and the public.

‘You carried a sealed pouch key.

‘It should only have been used in a life-threatening emergency and, even then, only when you have the support of other officers.

‘You used that special key to gain access to the cell.

Before sentencing, the judge told Matuasilva that, because of the risk she created to colleagues and the public, only an immediate custodial sentence would be appropriate.

He added: ‘It follows that, sadly, despite your lack of previous convictions, this offence is so serious that there must be an immediate prison sentence.

‘Those who work in prison truly deserve respect and admiration. But you have let the side down.’

Matuasilva’s defence claimed that she had struck up a relationship with the prisoner after initially acting as ‘an ear’ for the inmate. But the platonic relationship soon turned into a physical one.

A spokesperson for the prison said: ‘Matuasilva’s actions ‘undermined her female colleagues and will undoubtedly lead more prisoners to attempt to be sexually inappropriate to female staff’.

