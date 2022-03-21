It has been claimed that some West Midlands Police student officers have been complaining about feeling sick when responding to 999 calls on blue light runs, as reported by The Sun.
One student police officer arrived for his first shift with West Midlands Police with his mum in tow ‘because he was nervous’.
It has been reported that other parents have complained to supervisors about their children being ‘overworked’ and ‘hungry’.
A source within West Midlands Police allegedly told The Sun: “Several new officers are getting car sick at speed on blue lights and asking the driver to stop. It’s shocking.”
They added: “It’s like being back at school. This is a police force and we have people not living in the real world.”
They claimed that a parent once called in demanding to know where their child was because they “should have finished by now and I’m outside waiting to take him home” and one mother in Wolverhampton rang up to say her daughter was upset by a job she was sent on.
The paper reported that the source worried policing was being affected by recruits with little to no life experience, and recruits on a degree apprenticeship were among the worst examples they saw.
The Chief Constable of West Midlands Police, Sir David Thompson, said that his force had “outstanding student officers”.
However, many experienced officers are worried that standards are being dropped to meet the government’s target of recruiting 20,000 police officers to replace the ones Theresa May’s government got rid of.
On some 999 response teams, the average length of service of police officers is just two years, with officers who have just come out of their probation being expected to train recruits.
Some police commentators with prior experience of serving in the police feel that the lack of relative ‘life experience’ of some officers is leading to an increase in the number of police officers being assaulted.
One former Police Inspector who oversaw 999 police response teams commented:
‘It goes to show what happens when you use outsourcing companies to recruit; All they are interested in, are the test results not always the person.
‘As a retired Response Inspector, I saw and heard these stories first hand. Students turn up stating they don’t have to work nights. They don’t have to do prisoner watches. The recruitment and information given out need to change.’
Another police officer claimed that a new recruit – from a different force – turned up to work with his ‘companion Giant African Snail’ and that another turned up for their first shift with his ‘appropriate adult’.
Good. This was bound to happen. Only recruiting graduates was bound to end badly, especially with the cotton wool wrapped current generation. It is very simple. If the graduates cannot hack it, leave.
Then get rid of the idiotic policy of graduates only and get back to recruiting from the forces.
I’ve heard similar anecdotes about some recruits from the mass recruiting programme in my force, and that we’re hemorrhaging between 1/3 and a 1/2 of the intakes due to resignations because it’s not what they were expecting.
But. Of what is left that rotates through attachments to my department, I see a lot of very focused and motivated people struggling to balance the demands of the job, the stress of the continual assessment of their probation AND having to juggle obtaining their degrees before you even take into consideration the impact and complications the job has on a private family life.
They are often ill-equipped to deal with the dynamic situations of policing, but that’s because of modular training packages and them not being taught certain aspects at the various points that they hit the streets. They can’t be blamed for shortcomings if they having been taught it. Its akin to sending a soldier into battle but not giving them a rifle!
When I joined, sweats nearing retirement openly told me, “The job’s f***ed” and “Recruiting isn’t what it used to be.” And those new recruits of old are now claiming the same to new starters.
I think there is far more cause for concern amongst already established cops doing idiotic and ill-judged things such as entering relationships with “vulnerable” crime victims, misusing data systems and the macabre trend of messaging/taking pictures/sharing social media posts of crime scenes, despite the Fed and PSDs spending several days drilling into recruits that this type of behaviour will get you the sack, might get you locked up and will always cast doubt on the trust and motivations of the good cops that remain.