An emergency ambulance has been damaged and a patient was forced to wait for a response after an object was thrown at the emergency vehicle as it responded to a 999 call on blue lights.
The ambulance, which is based at West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Erdington Hub, was travelling on World Road in Handsworth at around 8.20 am on Saturday morning when the incident happened.
The crew – made up of a paramedic and two student paramedics – were forced to pull over due to the damage to the windscreen.
Thankfully, the crew were not injured but the ambulance was taken out of service for repairs.
Control room staff were forced to send an alternative ambulance to the original 999 call, which delayed the response to a suspected stroke patient by around 10 minutes.
Fortunately, the incident was captured on the ambulance’s CCTV, and the ambulance service has sent the footage to West Midlands Police.
Emergency Services Operations Delivery Director, Nathan Hudson, said:
“It is difficult to comprehend why someone would do something like this.
“There is only one thing that an ambulance travelling on blue lights is doing, and that is trying to get to a patient in need.
“Given where the damage is, I am just so glad that none of the crew were hurt. It doesn’t bear thinking about, what could have happened.
“We will work with the police to do everything possible to find the individual concerned so that they can be out before the courts.”
