Essex Residents Beware: Emergency Services Not a Vehicle Recovery Service During Floods

In a critical advisory issued today, Essex Fire & Rescue Service has clarified its role in the wake of the flooding caused by Storm Henk.

The service has been inundated with calls requesting vehicle recovery after numerous incidents of drivers becoming stranded in floodwaters.

However, officials have firmly stated that their primary duty is responding to emergencies and protecting lives, not vehicle recovery.

Storm Henk’s Wrath: A Torrential Ordeal

The UK, battered by the fierce Storm Henk, is facing a challenging ordeal with gnarley weather conditions.

The Met Office has reported that Storm Henk, powered by a potent low-pressure system, is sweeping across southern parts of the UK, bringing exceptionally strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Coastal areas in southwest England and south Wales are experiencing gusts up to 80mph, while inland regions are just a little behind with gusts reaching 60-70mph.

We've received lots of calls today asking us to recover vehicles after they have driven into flood water.



We are not a recovery company. We do not recover vehicles.



Only call 999 in the event of an emergency or risk to life. pic.twitter.com/EZxlUjz5wi — Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) January 2, 2024

This storm has disrupted travel and raised alarms for potential damage to infrastructure.

Amber and Yellow Warnings: A Call for Caution

The Met Office has issued an Amber severe weather warning for wind in the affected regions from 10:00 this morning until 20:00 this evening.

Additionally, a broader Yellow severe weather warning covers all of southern England and Wales.

With the Yellow warning for rain also in effect, areas of England and Wales are expected to receive rainfall totals ranging from 15-30mm, and in some places, it may even reach 35-50mm.

Public Safety: A Priority Amidst Crisis

Essex Fire & Rescue Service’s message is clear: only call 999 in the event of an emergency or if there is a risk to life.

The service emphasises that it focuses on saving lives and dealing with emergencies, not vehicle recovery operations.

The public is advised to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and heed the warnings issued by local authorities and the Met Office.

This situation is a stark reminder of the challenges emergency services face during extreme weather events.

As Storm Henk continues to batter the UK, the importance of understanding and respecting the role of emergency services cannot be overstated.

Please help support our team of former emergency services and HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!

You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.

Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!

Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news