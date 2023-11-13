On the streets of London, the Met’s proactive approach to public safety has once again proven its worth.
The Metropolitan Police Service’s (MPS) initiative ‘Op Ghostfreak’ recently demonstrated the critical role of stop and search procedures, as officers encountered a male riding an illegal e-bike, leading to an unexpected and alarming discovery.
During the operation, officers’ instincts in Brimsdown (Enfield) led them to engage with the individual, who then attempted to evade the law.
Following a brief struggle, the suspect was handcuffed. A search revealed a concealed machete in his clothing, a chilling find that underscores the prevalence of weapon-related crime in the city.
The significance of this intervention cannot be overstated.
In a city witnessing a worrying and very disturbing increase in youth violence, the need for diligent police work is ever more apparent.
The MPS reports a stark rise in teenage fatalities, with 36 murders recorded in the last year alone, compared to 28 in the previous period.
Knife-related incidents are a particular concern, with an astounding 15,449 events involving knives or machetes reported over the same duration, marking an increase from 14,485 the prior year.
These figures paint a troubling picture of the threats that loom over London’s communities and the urgency with which they must be addressed.
Stop and search tactics have shown their effectiveness in preventing potential crimes before they occur.
Incidents like the ‘Op Ghostfreak’ case serve as a testament to the necessity of such measures.
By empowering officers to act on suspicion and conduct searches, the MPS is not only removing dangerous weapons from the streets but also sending a clear message to those who carry them: the risk of apprehension is real.
As London grapples with the menace of knife crime, the MPS remains committed to employing all available tools to protect Londoners.
Stop and search, as part of a broader strategy, has become an indispensable measure in the fight against violence.
It serves not only to apprehend those who break the law but also as a deterrent to those who might consider doing so.
The diligent work of London’s police is a beacon of hope amidst the shadow of rising crime statistics.
This guy has committed multiple offences. The ebike was unregistered and uninsured. It also is highly unlikely to comply with construction and use regulations, assuming that any exist for such a machine. If he did not have a valid Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) ticket, he was driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence and is very unlikely to have had L plates.
Then we must look at the weapon. This was not a paring knife nicked from his mum’s kitchen. This was a weapon that properly sharpened could amputate an arm or decapitate someone. This is way beyond offensive.
If found guilty, he should be locked up for at least 5 years and only come out 60 months later subject to good behaviour. What will actually happen is that he will get a nonsense sentence and be released early. If he is on remand, that period of confinement will be viewed as his sentence already served.
This last is really important. He is innocent until proven guilty. If guilt is not proven, that time on remand is forever lost with no redress of any kind. Remand needs to be reformed to become non time. If innocent, you are free to go. If guilty and sentenced to incarceration, the remand must never figure in the sentence so that the playing field is level. As it stands, the innocent suffer and the guilty walk away largely unscathed which is absolutely wrong.