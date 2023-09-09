Five men have been arrested following a pursuit on the M42 motorway involving a stolen heavy goods vehicle (HGV) that rammed into a police car, caused suspected broken ribs to an officer, and drove dangerously in the wrong direction.

At Around 10:00 hours yesterday (8th September), officers from the Central Motorway Policing Group attempted to stop a heavy goods vehicle bearing cloned plates as it headed northbound on the M42.

Instead of complying, the HGV failed to stop. Officers used a stinger to deflate the front tires near Junction 7, but the vehicle continued.

A second stinger was deployed before Junction 9 to deflate the rear tires.

Despite these efforts, the HGV drove off the motorway and risked the lives of members of the public by speeding in the wrong direction down the southbound exit slip road.

As the suspected thieves drove head-on into oncoming traffic, the vehicle rammed into a police car and struck several other vehicles, leaving one police officer with suspected broken ribs.

With the assistance of the National Police Air Service, officers swiftly detained the driver, who had fled on foot along the motorway.

Four additional suspects were arrested inside the truck, where police also discovered 200 crates of stolen spirits.

The seized HGV is currently undergoing forensic examination. All five suspects, aged between 22 and 40, remain in custody and await questioning.

Authorities from the West Midlands, Warwickshire, and Staffordshire were involved in the incident.

Describing the events as “dangerous action with complete disregard to other road users,” the police emphasised the dynamic nature of the operation, which was aimed at ensuring public safety while apprehending criminals engaged in theft and burglary.

The M42 has since been reopened for regular traffic.

