Accidents can happen anywhere and at any time, including in the workplace.

While many workplaces have safety protocols in place, accidents can still occur, and it’s essential to have a well-stocked first aid kit on hand.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), in 2020/21, there were 693,000 non-fatal injuries to workers in the UK, and 111 workers lost their lives due to workplace accidents.

Having the correct first aid equipment available is essential in case of an accident or emergency.

Here are ten first-aid items that should be in every workplace:

Bandages: Bandages are an essential item in any first aid kit. They can be used to cover minor cuts and scrapes and protect wounds from infection. Antiseptic wipes: Antiseptic wipes are a quick and easy way to clean wounds and prevent infection. Sterile gauze pads: Sterile gauze pads can be used to cover larger wounds or to apply pressure to bleeding wounds. Adhesive tape: Adhesive tape can be used to secure bandages or gauze pads in place. Disposable gloves: Disposable gloves are an essential item for any first aid kit. They protect the person providing first aid from bodily fluids and help prevent the spread of infection. Defibrillator: A defibrillator is a life-saving device that can be used in the event of a cardiac arrest. Every workplace should have one, and staff should be trained to use it. Scissors: Scissors can be used to cut bandages, gauze pads, or clothing in an emergency. Instant cold pack: An instant cold pack can be used to reduce swelling and relieve pain in the event of an injury. Eye wash solution: Eye wash solution is important for workplaces where employees may come into contact with chemicals or other hazardous materials. First aid manual: A first aid manual can be an invaluable resource in an emergency. It can provide guidance on how to respond to a variety of injuries and emergencies.

In addition to having these items in your first aid kit, it’s essential to ensure that your employees are trained in first aid procedures.

According to the HSE, there were 149,000 self-reported non-fatal injuries to workers in the manufacturing industry in 2020/21.

Workers in this industry and other industries with high injury rates must be trained in first aid so they are prepared to respond in an emergency.

In conclusion, having a well-stocked first aid kit in the workplace is essential for the safety and well-being of your employees.

By including these ten items, you can help ensure your employees are prepared to respond to various injuries and emergencies, including cardiac arrest.

It’s also crucial to provide training to your employees so they are prepared to respond to emergencies and help prevent workplace accidents.