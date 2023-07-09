In a spine-chilling series of events, a stalker, Scott Walters, relentlessly sent over 400 malicious emails to multiple Nottinghamshire Police officers.

The stalking spree began in July 2020, escalating to more aggressive messages by December 2022.

Walters, 50, of Ratcliffe Road, Loughborough, Leicester, developed an unhealthy fixation on a woman, hounding her with unwelcome messages.

His unhealthy obsession crossed legal boundaries, leading to his arrest.

Scott Walters

But Walters was far from finished. He continued to stalk the woman and targeted the officer investigating his case, along with other police staff, with a barrage of intimidating emails.

His reign of terror finally came to an end in December 2022 when he was charged with several offences, including stalking involving serious distress, harassment without violence, and sending communications with threatening messages.

He also faced separate charges of stalking without fear and sending communications with an offensive message.

Stalking crimes are characterised by obsessive, unwanted, and repetitive behaviours, either in person or remotely, such as through social media.

After pleading guilty to all charges, Walters appeared for sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, 6 July.

The outcome? Seventeen months behind bars and a five-year restraining order barring any contact with his victims.

PC Stephanie Sharpe of Nottinghamshire Police said: