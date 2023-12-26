Two Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership employees and two others have been sentenced to prison after admitting to a conspiracy aimed at disposing of speeding offences in Staffordshire.

Samantha Halden-Evans, 36, from Cheadle, who was employed by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, faced the harshest sentence among the group.

She received a four-year and two-month prison sentence.

Her charges included conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Halden-Evans’s guilty plea came during a trial at Stafford Crown Court on 27 October.

Her colleague, Jonathan Hill, 47, from Newcastle, also a member of the same organisation, was handed a one-year and six-month prison sentence.

In January 2023, Hill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, highlighting the extent of the scandal within the partnership.

In addition to the two main culprits, Wayne Riley, 41, from Cheadle, he received a two-year and eight-month sentence for his role in the conspiracy.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice ahead of the trial on 25 October 2023. Nikki Baker, 35, from Werrington, was also implicated in the case.

She received a ten-month sentence after admitting to conspiring to pervert the course of justice ahead of the trial on 26 October 2023.

Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said:

“The vast majority of our officers and staff conduct themselves professionally and work tirelessly to protect the public.

“We expect the highest levels of honesty and integrity from all of our officers and staff and anyone who falls below these standards will be held to account.”

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime Ben Adams is Co-Chair of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.

He said: “It is absolutely vital that the public can have confidence in everyone engaged in Police activity, and in the activity of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.

“Keeping our roads safe for the communities of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent is too important to be undermined by the actions of a few individuals.

“Whether those individuals are officers or staff makes no difference. Everyone within the organisation should be held to the very highest standards, and I welcome today’s outcome.”

