Two Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership employees and two others have been sentenced to prison after admitting to a conspiracy aimed at disposing of speeding offences in Staffordshire.
Samantha Halden-Evans, 36, from Cheadle, who was employed by the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership, faced the harshest sentence among the group.
She received a four-year and two-month prison sentence.
Her charges included conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office and two counts of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
Halden-Evans’s guilty plea came during a trial at Stafford Crown Court on 27 October.
Her colleague, Jonathan Hill, 47, from Newcastle, also a member of the same organisation, was handed a one-year and six-month prison sentence.
In January 2023, Hill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office, highlighting the extent of the scandal within the partnership.
In addition to the two main culprits, Wayne Riley, 41, from Cheadle, he received a two-year and eight-month sentence for his role in the conspiracy.
He pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice ahead of the trial on 25 October 2023. Nikki Baker, 35, from Werrington, was also implicated in the case.
She received a ten-month sentence after admitting to conspiring to pervert the course of justice ahead of the trial on 26 October 2023.
Deputy Chief Constable Jon Roy said:
“The vast majority of our officers and staff conduct themselves professionally and work tirelessly to protect the public.
“We expect the highest levels of honesty and integrity from all of our officers and staff and anyone who falls below these standards will be held to account.”
Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime Ben Adams is Co-Chair of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.
He said: “It is absolutely vital that the public can have confidence in everyone engaged in Police activity, and in the activity of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.
“Keeping our roads safe for the communities of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent is too important to be undermined by the actions of a few individuals.
“Whether those individuals are officers or staff makes no difference. Everyone within the organisation should be held to the very highest standards, and I welcome today’s outcome.”
Please help support our team of former emergency sPennock’s HM Forces personnel by checking out our 999 Amazon Shop, looking at our YouTube channel (we have lots of pursuit and body-worn camera videos) and following us on X (formerly Twitter) for breaking news stories!
You can ensure you never miss our stories or videos by signing up for our free newsletter by clicking HERE.
Do you want to have your say and read what other people have said about this article? Scroll down for the comments section! Comments can be anonymous if you wish! Just leave the “name” and “email” address fields blank!
Do you have a story or blog that you would like to share? : contact@emergency-services.news
Join our WhatsApp community!
ESN is now on WhatsApp, and we want you to join our communities.
To join, you need to have WhatsApp on your device. All you need to do is click the link and press 'Join community'.
No one will be able to see who is signed up, and no one can send messages except the ESN team.
Joining our WhatsApp channel is a great way to help support our work and best of all, it is free!
If you don't like our community, you can check out any time you like. To leave our community, click on the name at the top of your screen and choose 'exit group'.
Before you read or leave a comment...
In an age where mainstream media often overlooks the sacrifices made by our emergency services personnel, Emergency Services News is a critical voice you can trust
While we persist in our mission, we need your help to continue. Your donation directly enables us to produce high-quality content that elevates the stories and challenges faced by the men and women who serve, stories that are often ignored elsewhere.
We deeply appreciate your support. Your contribution empowers us to keep shining a light on the remarkable, yet often overlooked, individuals who serve our communities every day. Thank you for standing with us.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Always sad to see offenses committed within the service, and this happens globally I believe, just on statistical basis, within the field of any human endeavour, but that should not distract us from the mission of keeping our communities safe ! Certainly a big majority of our communities hold emergency services in high regard, whether Police, Fire, Ambulance, Rescue, Medical disciplines …….. and those services should be very proud of their accomplishments and records over the modern and past decades !
For myself, to explain why as an Australian, I have an interest in your group …… I am London born, educated in Portsmouth, migrated to Australia, and was fortunate to be able to join and serve as a specialist professional fire engineer with a state fire service ….. the first at the time, but duplicated by two or three other state fire services over subsequent years.
We were substantially able to contribute and develop knowledge relating to fire and buildings, plus examine and influence connected life safety aspects of same. The very solid philosophies were, as are yours, totally dedicated to saving community lives and increasing the expertise of our respective emergency outfits in the process.
I salute you nice people engaged in those same professions within the United Kingdom ……. the road is hard, but ultimately rewarding. My wish is that your Festive Season is safe, that you experience successful operations, and importantly that the 2024 New Year will be fortuitous for all !
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year