A speeding motorist has been reported for driving at 90 mph in a 70 mph zone after being stopped in Derbyshire yesterday.

When a Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officer on a marked police bike got behind the driver, they accelerated up to 90 mph.

The RPU officer indicated for the motorist to pull over before speaking to the driver of the car.

The speeding driver claimed they had a ‘panic attack’ after seeing the marked police motorbike in their rearview mirror, which is why they were speeding.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire RPU Bikers tweeted:

‘This is no defence to driving like this.

‘If a genuine attack, the last place to be is behind the wheel of a car.’

Got a story, guest blog, picture or video? Email our team: contact@emergency-services.news

CLICK HERE to check out our most popular videos and social media groups and to join our FREE newsletter.

Recommended video: