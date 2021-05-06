A dangerous driver has been disqualified from driving after he was recorded travelling at 115mph in a 40mph zone on Ashdown Forest.

Police conducted routine speed checks on the A275 at Chelwood Gate on 14th September 2020 when the incident occurred.

Officer’s were in the area in response to community concerns about speeding and antisocial driving in the area.

Ashdown Forest is popular with cyclists, horse riders and walkers, as well as a large variety of wildlife, including deer.

Around 5.40 pm that day, PC Phil Edwards of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) was dealing with a motorist while PC Richard Trundle, also from RPU, monitored other traffic.

PC Trundle witnessed a blue BMW 135 overtake another vehicle before continuing towards him at high speed.

The officer stepped out and signalled for the BMW to stop.

Although the driver of the speeding BMW failed to do so, the officer did manage to record the number plate of the vehicle.

He also managed to record its speed at 115mph, which is almost three times the 40mph limit.

Shortly afterwards, a member of the public approached the officers and advised she had witnessed the same BMW driving “like a maniac”.

The driver was identified as Kieren Higgins, 26, of Ansley Close, South Croydon.

He admitted he was responsible, and following a police interview, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in court on 18 March.

He was given an interim disqualification ahead of sentencing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 May.

He was further disqualified for 12 months, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay fines totalling £190.

PC Trundle said:

“Dangerous and antisocial driving affects everyone; not just those responsible, but also other road users and the communities which have to endure it.

“We are mindful of the impact it has on the welfare and wellbeing of people who live in towns and villages across Sussex, as well as the increased risk of collisions occurring.

“That’s why we listen to our communities and respond by carrying out proactive patrols 365 days a year with two aims: to keep everyone safe and to deal robustly with those who misuse our roads.

“Higgins was almost three times the speed limit and that moment of stupidity has now cost him his ability to drive. It also means he now has a criminal record, which is likely to affect things such as future employment, insurance costs and even travel.”