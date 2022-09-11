On Friday, 9th September, at around 14:30 hours, specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to deal with a suspicious package that had been left on the rear wheel of a police vehicle.

The incident happened on Swan Street SE1 and resulted in a number of buildings being evacuated as a precaution.

An extensive safety cordon was also put in place for several hours as specialist officers investigated the package.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said:

‘At 14:30hrs on Friday, 9 September, police became aware of an item on the rear wheel of a police vehicle at Swan Street, SE1.

‘A safety cordon was established, and a number of buildings were evacuated as a precaution.’

Emergency Services News understands that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

The Met said they are not treating the incident as terror-related.