A specialist animal rescue team from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have saved three horses from rising floodwater in Sutton nr Byram

The incident happened at around midday (21st Feb) after the horses had been left tethered in a field, when rising floodwater surrounded the animals.

After spotting the three horses in distress, a member of the public called 999.

Image credit: Golf_zero4 / Twitter

A specialist animal rescue team from Tadcaster responded to the incident and deployed two crew with water rescue PPE into the rising water.

The crew managed to quickly untether the horses before leading them to safety. It is not clear how long the horses had been in the frigid water.

During the rescue, the owners of the horses arrived on the scene and – with the aid of local police officers – the animals were taken back to their stables where they were checked over.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Group Manager, Bob Hoskins, told Emergency Services News:

Image credit: Golf_zero4 / Twitter

“Thanks to the local residents for raising awareness of the trapped horses and we are glad to say they are all safe and well.

“Could everyone please take care in the poor weather conditions and stay out of flood water.”

