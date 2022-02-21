A specialist animal rescue team from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have saved three horses from rising floodwater in Sutton nr Byram
The incident happened at around midday (21st Feb) after the horses had been left tethered in a field, when rising floodwater surrounded the animals.
After spotting the three horses in distress, a member of the public called 999.
A specialist animal rescue team from Tadcaster responded to the incident and deployed two crew with water rescue PPE into the rising water.
The crew managed to quickly untether the horses before leading them to safety. It is not clear how long the horses had been in the frigid water.
During the rescue, the owners of the horses arrived on the scene and – with the aid of local police officers – the animals were taken back to their stables where they were checked over.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Group Manager, Bob Hoskins, told Emergency Services News:
“Thanks to the local residents for raising awareness of the trapped horses and we are glad to say they are all safe and well.
“Could everyone please take care in the poor weather conditions and stay out of flood water.”
If you have got a story, get in touch with our news desk by emailing us at contact@emergency-services.news
For more stories like this, follow us on Twitter.
Recommended video:
Before you go...
We need your help. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & video which are free from the negative bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services & NHS which seemed only ever to highlight negative aspects of the job.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below