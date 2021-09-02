A volunteer police officer with Cambridgeshire Police has been kicked out of the force after he hosted an all-night party then ‘behaved menacingly’ outside a neighbour’s home.

The neighbour, a mother of young children, had asked for the loud music to be turned down as her children had school in the morning.

But instead of complying with her request, Ladislav Demeter started on a course of conduct that would see him being given a criminal caution and that would result in him being kicked out of the force.

Demeter was dismissed from his voluntary role without notice following a hearing which found he had breached standards of professional behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct.

In his findings, Chief Constable Nick Dean said that SC Demeter threw a party at his home address last October. The party started at 23:00 hours.

CC Dean said:

“During [the party] a neighbour with a young family were unable to sleep and did attend the address to request the music was turned down.

“The neighbour was told to “pipe down” as they just wanted to have fun.

“After this the neighbour and her partner overheard the people at the party talking about sorting them out and police were called but did not attend.”

He said that, in the morning, “celebrations were heard from the address for keeping the neighbours up all night.”

“Threatening and abusive language was used about the neighbours,” CC Dean added.

“SC Demeter was seen outside the neighbour’s property and he was sticking his two fingers up and counting down the time till 0700hrs – the time her child needs to get up and get ready for school.

“This incident had a significant effect on the neighbour’s wellbeing. I accept that part of this allegation is denied.”

SC Demeter was interviewed in March this year. He was cautioned for harassment.

CC Dean noted that although the incident happened in the West Midlands, “the harm to the reputation of Cambridgeshire Constabulary and indeed the wider police service cannot be underestimated.”

He also said: “The neighbours in the area are aware that Ladislav Demeter is a special constable therefore escalating the reputational damage. This damage is hard to undo.”

In addition, the neighbour’s statement cited “previous incidents at her neighbour’s address which indicates a course of conduct, ultimately leading to the event on the night of October 21, 2020.”

In his closing remarks, CC Dean said:

“I have considered all the facts of this case, both from the investigators report and the representations made during this Hearing. I have also considered the College of Policing Guidance on outcomes in police misconduct proceedings.

“I have paid particular note to the aggravating and mitigating factors presented.

“I can assure the panel that I have considered very carefully the circumstances as outlined this morning and SC Demeter’s acceptance in this investigation that his conduct amounted to Gross Misconduct.

“In referring the College of Policing Guidelines, I am cognisant that any sanction must have due regard to maintaining public confidence and upholding the reputation of the police service.

“This case centres on discreditable conduct as a result of a criminal conviction for harassment.

“I have fully considered the sanctions available to me and what would be proportionate with regards to this specific case.

“The purpose of the police conduct procedures is clear: maintain public confidence, uphold high standards in policing and deter misconduct, protect the public.

“Having considered the case before me today, my determination is that the least severe outcome that deals adequately with the issues identified whilst protecting the public interest is that SC Demeter should be dismissed without notice”.

The hearing, at Cambridge Constabulary’s headquarters, concluded on Wednesday, September 1.

Before you go, don’t forget to check out our ‘best videos and features’ page by clicking HERE.