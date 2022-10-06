A former Northamptonshire Police special constable has appeared in court after admitting to assaulting three police officers in Wellingborough.
Leicester Magistrates Court heard how 27-year-old Gemma Hall was drunk at the time of the assaults, which happened in Regent Street in the early hours of March 9 this year.
At an earlier hearing, Hall had admitted to common assault on an emergency worker and two assaults by beating of an emergency worker.
She also pleaded guilty to a single charge of being drunk and disorderly.
For the common assault, she was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85, and for the assaults by beating, she was ordered to pay £150 each in compensation to the two officers she attacked.
There was no separate penalty for the drunk and disorderly charge.
Magistrates also ordered Hall to complete five days of non-residential mental health treatment requirement in the next six months under the direction of the probation service.
Det Supt Natalee Wignall, head of the Force’s Professional Standards Department, said:
“The officer was off-duty at the time of the assaults against three of her Northamptonshire Police colleagues.
“However, that does not in any way excuse her conduct that night which fell way short of that which is expected of someone who represents this Force.”
She confirmed that Hall had resigned from the Special Constabulary last month, and misconduct proceedings will now progress concerning her behaviour.
Make sure you subscribe to our free newsletter to keep up-to-date with this story by clicking HERE
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP. As former emergency services & armed forces personnel, we pride ourselves on bringing you important, fast-moving and breaking news stories & videos which are free from the negative 'anti' bias which is often directed at the emergency services & NHS by some sections of the mainstream media.
One of the reasons we started 'Emergency Services News' back in 2018 was because we became tired of reading badly informed stories about the emergency services.
We want to be the unheard voice of the remarkable men and women who serve in the emergency services, NHS and armed forces. And with around 500k page views each month, we are getting there!
As income from ads, the mainstay source of income for most publishers, continues to decline; we need the help of you, our readers.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below