A prominent solicitor who specialises in bringing actions against the police following taser deployments is being investigated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) over suspicions of dishonesty, as reported by the Law Gazette.
The SRA confirmed this week it has intervened in the practice of Sophia Khan and closed down her Leicester practice ‘Sophie Khan & Co Ltd’.
The regulator said, ‘there is reason to suspect dishonesty on the part of Khan as the sole manager of the business’.
It is also alleged that Khan and the firm had failed to comply with the SRA Principles, Code of Conduct and accounts rules. The SRA gave no further details.
Ms Khan also runs a Twitter account called ‘Taser Lawyer’. A description in its bio reads: ‘Solicitor with a specialist in Taser-related injuries and the country’s legal expert on Tased Law’.
The news came on the same day (25th August) that Khan took part in an interview hosted by Times Radio about the recommendations the IOPC made following their report on the use of tasers by police officers.
41-year-old Khan is also the director of the Police Action Centre, which provides free advice for the public, protestors and prisoners who wish to pursue an action against the police or other ‘state body’.
In January this year, the SRA won a High Court dispute against Khan over its request for documents as part of their detailed investigation into the firm.
Khan claimed she had dropped off the files in person at SRA headquarters, but the court found the delivery of the documents had not happened as she described.
