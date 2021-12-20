Hundreds of social media users have offered to pay the parking ticket of an anaesthetist who finished a 13-hour shift, only to find that the fine had been left on his vehicle.

Chris Gough had left his vehicle in a University Hospital of Wales staff car park, but he was not aware that the parking permit did not cover the car park the car had been left.

In a tweet, Dr Gough said:

‘Getting a ticket for parking at the hospital in order to work a 13-hour shift during a pandemic; Because we don’t have enough else on our plates (I even have a staff permit, but apparently it does not include this car park.’

One Twitter user said: ‘Let me have details brother and it will be paid for you. Thank you for what you do for our nation.’

Another added:

‘Absolutely NOBODY parks at a hospital for fun.

‘Charging for parking in hospital grounds is a disgrace. Sure – weed out those not at the hospital by validating a ticket or requiring a token to exit etc., I get it.

‘But charging someone working or visiting sick relatives? A disgrace.’

Responding to the offers, Dr Gough later tweeted:

‘Many of you have so kindly offered to cover the cost of this.

‘It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for your kind words.

‘Seriously, I am humbled by you all – thank you. Thankfully, I am told the parking charge will be cancelled.

‘I have no doubt at all that @CV_UHB are in the nightmare position of balancing patient/ relative parking with that of staff parking, and I happened to get caught in the middle.

‘Yet another reason the Covid pandemic sucks.’

