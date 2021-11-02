Residents living above a beauty salon in St John’s Hill in Clapham Junction have had a lucky escape after smoke alarms alerted them to a fire in a downstairs beauty salon.

The London Fire Brigade said that four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Wandsworth at around 20:37 hours on Sunday 31st October.

Residents in the flats above were alerted to the fire when they heard smoke alarms sounding.

After hearing the alarm, they immediately called 999.

Part of the ground floor of the beauty salon was damaged by fire. The Brigade said that three people left the building before they arrived on the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said:

“This incident shows just how important it is to have working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts, providing time to escape.

“We encourage everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.

“It’s important to test them regularly.”

The Brigade was called at 2037, and the fire was under control by 2206.

Fire crews from Battersea, Wandsworth, Clapham and Chelsea fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a nail lamp.

