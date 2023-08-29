In a recent, seemingly disconnected statement, the Home Secretary has demanded that police forces investigate “all crimes,” drawing strong criticism from the City of London Police Federation and other key industry bodies.

The Federation points out that this mandate not only shows a glaring misunderstanding of the realities and challenges of modern policing but also undermines an already overstretched and demoralised force.

Straining an Already Overstretched Force

The Home Secretary’s mandate to investigate all crimes reveals a stark disconnect from the lived experiences of police officers.

Mike Reed, Chair of the City of London Police Federation, was quick to challenge the unrealistic nature of such an expectation, particularly given that officers are already overwhelmed with existing responsibilities.

Dismal Morale and High Resignation Rates

Adding to the complexity of this issue is the disturbing trend of police officers leaving the force.

According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), 9,347 officers left the 43 territorial forces in England and Wales during the 2022/23 financial year, marking the highest number of departures in a single year since comparable data began in 2006/07.

This is a staggering 12% increase compared to 2021/22 and a 24% increase in the number who left in 2020/21.

Such high attrition rates reflect the dismal morale within the force and underscore the urgent need for realistic and well-considered strategies for policing.

A Misguided “Do More with Less” Strategy

Mike Reed criticised the government’s historical approach of expecting the police to “do more with less,” highlighting that this has significantly undermined the force’s ability to serve the public effectively.

The recent “uplift” in police numbers, lauded as a solution, is merely a band-aid on a much larger issue, especially when the large number of officers leaving the police is considered.

The Rising Threat of Economic and Cyber Crimes

Reed also brought attention to the force’s challenges in investigating a growing number of economic and cyber crimes.

Despite being a national lead force in these areas, only a fraction of reported crimes are assigned for investigation, further questioning the viability of the Home Secretary’s recent demands.

Time for a Reality Check

Steve Hartshorn, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, noted that officers are “stretched beyond human limits” and questioned how much additional pressure they could withstand.

It’s time for policymakers to move beyond political rhetoric and commit to practical, sustained investment in law enforcement agencies.

Conclusion

The Home Secretary’s recent demand for the investigation of all crimes is not only unrealistic but also reflects a concerning lack of understanding of the significant challenges facing modern police forces.

Policymakers need to look beyond political sound bites and engage in meaningful actions that can genuinely support police forces in these challenging times.

