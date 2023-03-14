In times of crisis, we rely on the emergency services to risk their own lives to keep us safe.

But what if you find yourself in a situation where you are too scared to speak or make a noise when calling the police in a genuine emergency?

This is a common scenario for those experiencing domestic abuse, being held against their will, or in a dangerous situation where making any noise could put them in further danger.

But fear not; there is a solution: by dialling ’55’ after calling 999 from your mobile phone, you can alert the operator that you are in a genuine emergency and cannot speak.

Everyone should be aware of this vital information, but only a few people know about it.

According to recent statistics, the police in the U.K. receive over 30,000 calls daily from people requesting their assistance.

However, not all of these calls are genuine emergencies, and in fact, the police receive a staggering 40,000 hoax calls each month.

These calls can clog up the emergency services, causing a delay in response times for those who genuinely need help.

It’s important to note that making a hoax call is a criminal offence, and the police have a zero-tolerance policy towards this behaviour.

Those who make hoax calls can face fines, imprisonment, and even a criminal record, which can impact their future.

But in the event of a genuine emergency where you need police help but are unable to speak, what can you do?

The first step is to be aware of the ’55’ protocol. If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot speak or make a noise, dial 999 and listen carefully to the questions from the operator.

If prompted, press ’55’, and the operator will understand that you are in a genuine emergency and will connect you to the police.

It’s crucial to remember that the emergency services are there to help us, but they can only do so if we use their services responsibly.

By understanding the ’55’ protocol, we can help to ensure that the police can respond quickly to genuine emergencies and that hoax calls do not hold up the line for those who need their help.

In conclusion, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you are too scared to speak or make a noise, remember to dial ’55’ after calling 999 for urgent police assistance.