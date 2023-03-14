In times of crisis, we rely on the emergency services to risk their own lives to keep us safe.
But what if you find yourself in a situation where you are too scared to speak or make a noise when calling the police in a genuine emergency?
This is a common scenario for those experiencing domestic abuse, being held against their will, or in a dangerous situation where making any noise could put them in further danger.
But fear not; there is a solution: by dialling ’55’ after calling 999 from your mobile phone, you can alert the operator that you are in a genuine emergency and cannot speak.
Everyone should be aware of this vital information, but only a few people know about it.
According to recent statistics, the police in the U.K. receive over 30,000 calls daily from people requesting their assistance.
However, not all of these calls are genuine emergencies, and in fact, the police receive a staggering 40,000 hoax calls each month.
These calls can clog up the emergency services, causing a delay in response times for those who genuinely need help.
It’s important to note that making a hoax call is a criminal offence, and the police have a zero-tolerance policy towards this behaviour.
Those who make hoax calls can face fines, imprisonment, and even a criminal record, which can impact their future.
But in the event of a genuine emergency where you need police help but are unable to speak, what can you do?
The first step is to be aware of the ’55’ protocol. If you find yourself in a situation where you cannot speak or make a noise, dial 999 and listen carefully to the questions from the operator.
If prompted, press ’55’, and the operator will understand that you are in a genuine emergency and will connect you to the police.
It’s crucial to remember that the emergency services are there to help us, but they can only do so if we use their services responsibly.
By understanding the ’55’ protocol, we can help to ensure that the police can respond quickly to genuine emergencies and that hoax calls do not hold up the line for those who need their help.
In conclusion, if you ever find yourself in a situation where you are too scared to speak or make a noise, remember to dial ’55’ after calling 999 for urgent police assistance.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Let us know what you think in the comments below