A Shropshire paramedic has been given an 18-week suspended prison sentence after admitting to stealing from a 94-year-old woman who had tragically passed away.
Mark Titley, aged 58, was found guilty of theft by Shrewsbury Crown Court and has been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £530 in costs, and a £187 victim surcharge.
The unfortunate incident occurred on June 29 last year when four paramedics, including Titley, attended a call at an address in Torrin Drive, Shrewsbury.
The elderly woman had collapsed in her garden, and despite the best efforts of the paramedics who performed CPR and advanced life support for approximately 20 minutes, the woman was sadly pronounced deceased.
After her passing, Titley entered the property to search for a Do Not Resuscitate form.
It was during this time that he was caught on camera stealing money from a plastic box containing cash.
Titley was observed counting the notes and pocketing approximately £60 before noticing the Ring indoor security camera and hastily returning the money to its original location.
The discovery was made by the victim’s son, who described feeling “disgusted and sick to my stomach” upon reviewing the footage. He promptly reported the incident to West Mercia Police.
Despite initially denying the allegations during his interview, Titley later admitted to the theft.
The former paramedic retired from West Midlands Ambulance Service mere days after the incident, ending his service to the community.
