Metropolitan Police detectives are appealing to the public for information after a firearm was reportedly discharged towards officers.
On Thursday 18th March, ten plain-clothed officers from the Met’s North West Violence Suppression Unit, were on patrol in the Grahame Park Estate in Colindale.
At approximately 19:10 hours the officers responded to information that there was a large gathering in the area.
A group of six males, believed to be local to the area, ran off after being approached by the officers. The officers gave chase after the males and during this foot chase, a firearm was believed to be discharged a number of times towards the unarmed officers, by one of the suspects.
Fortunately, nobody was injured, although the Met has said that the officers were understandably shaken by the incident.
Detectives investigating the circumstances of the incident are appealing for witnesses and information to identify and locate those involved.
A thorough search of the area was conducted by additional police resources, including armed response vehicles, who were deployed to the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, investigating, said:
“The message is clear that any levels of violence against our colleagues who serve the public and keep our communities safe will not be tolerated. We are committed to finding those involved and fully investigating the circumstances.
“The repercussions of this split-second action could have been grave – we could potentially have been dealing with a murder investigation. Nobody should go to work fearing that they may never return home.
“We are seeking the help of the public to identify the group of around six males who are believed to have resorted to extreme violence when pursued by police.
“We encourage anyone who may have security, dashcam or doorcam footage, or any information relating to the incident or suspect group to please get in touch. You can do so anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers who will not even ask for your name.”
The Metropolitan Police said in the past 12 months, there have been 7,140 recorded assaults on their officers – an increase of 19.1% on the previous year.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about those involved, is urged by officers to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD6602/18MAR.
