On July 29, 2021, officers from Northumbria Police responded to a report from staff of a male shoplifting at the Metrocentre, Gateshead.

Response team officers responded to the scene and found the shoplifter, David Noutch. When officers tried to arrest Noutch, he resisted, and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, Noutch managed to remove a Taser from one officer and aimed it at him.

Another officer and three Good Samaritans managed to help subdue Noutch so he could be arrested.

Both officers involved in the arrest suffered injuries but, thankfully, were able to carry on with their duties.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, December 16, Noutch was sentenced to 41 months in prison after admitting theft, using a firearm with intent to resist arrest and assaulting police officers.

Both officers involved in the arrest of Noutch have now been commended for the bravery they showed as well as a further three officers for their work as part of the investigation, which led to the prosecution.

All three members of the public who intervened were given honours at last year’s National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Police and Public Bravery Awards.

Inspector Alan Davison of Northumbria Police said:

“This is a good result in court following a violent incident in which our officers’ safety was seriously put at risk.

“Noutch was determined to avoid arrest on the day of the offence and desperate enough to grab an officer’s firearm in the process.

“We hope the sentence handed out acts as a warning to any offenders who think that they can assault emergency workers without facing very serious consequences.”

Insp Davison added: “I’d also like to convey my thanks to the three members of the public who came to the assistance of our officers.

“While we would never ask anyone to put themselves at risk, we continue to see extraordinary acts from the communities we are privileged to be a part of and serve.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube yet? If not, CLICK HERE. Let’s see if we can get to 100,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel!