In a shocking display of reckless behaviour, a young man has been sentenced to four months in prison after a firework he hurled caused injuries to four police officers and a heroic police dog.
Lewis Hill, 22, of Collett Place, Latton, Swindon, was handed his sentence last Thursday (06/04) at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The dangerous incident took place on January 22 last year, ahead of the highly anticipated football match between Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.
Hill displayed a complete disregard for the safety of others when he threw a firework towards several police officers.
The firework exploded at the officers’ feet, causing temporary injuries to Insp Reed, T/Insp Fay, PC Miller, and SPT England.
In an alarming twist, PD Ross, a dedicated police dog, also suffered burns to his nose.
Thankfully, PD Ross has since made a full recovery and returned to work, protecting the community and serving alongside his human colleagues.
CCTV footage and witness statements led to the swift identification and arrest of Hill, who now faces a jail sentence and a three-year football banning order.
Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, Catherine Roper, expressed her relief that none of the officers were seriously hurt and stressed that assaults against police officers and animals will not be tolerated.
She added that perpetrators should be prepared to face the full force of the law.
Dog unit manager Ian Partington spoke out, pleased with the outcome and the seriousness with which offences against officers and police dogs are treated.
He also expressed gratitude that PD Ross could continue his career, performing well as a police dog.
Before you go...
WE NEED YOUR HELP.Here at Emergency Services News, we aim to tell you stories that the mainstream media are not interested in reporting. Whilst the MSM love to berate and ridicule the emergency services, who is there to report on the realities of serving on the front line?
Emergency Services News is currently a loss-making entity. But our team of volunteers, all former emergency services personnel, do not do it for the money.
We do it because we are sick and tired of the mainstream media constantly trying to undermine the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep you and your family safe.
How many MSM journalists who speak ill of the emergency services have actually dared to don the uniform and risk their own lives to save the life of a complete stranger? If you would like to help back our mission of reporting on fact-based news, then please consider helping to support us financially.
You can support emergency services news from as little as £1. It only takes a minute. Every contribution, however big or small, is vital for our future.
Please help us to continue to highlight the life-saving work of the emergency services, NHS and armed forces by becoming a supporter.
Full force of the law … What a joke.
For injuring an animal he should’ve gotten more, let alone the 4 coppers on top.
As usual, going soft on the cause of crime…. 2 months minis any remand, and he’ll be out, like nothing happened