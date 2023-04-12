In a shocking display of reckless behaviour, a young man has been sentenced to four months in prison after a firework he hurled caused injuries to four police officers and a heroic police dog.

Lewis Hill, 22, of Collett Place, Latton, Swindon, was handed his sentence last Thursday (06/04) at Swindon Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The dangerous incident took place on January 22 last year, ahead of the highly anticipated football match between Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.

Hill displayed a complete disregard for the safety of others when he threw a firework towards several police officers.

The firework exploded at the officers’ feet, causing temporary injuries to Insp Reed, T/Insp Fay, PC Miller, and SPT England.

In an alarming twist, PD Ross, a dedicated police dog, also suffered burns to his nose.

Thankfully, PD Ross has since made a full recovery and returned to work, protecting the community and serving alongside his human colleagues.

CCTV footage and witness statements led to the swift identification and arrest of Hill, who now faces a jail sentence and a three-year football banning order.

Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, Catherine Roper, expressed her relief that none of the officers were seriously hurt and stressed that assaults against police officers and animals will not be tolerated.

She added that perpetrators should be prepared to face the full force of the law.

Dog unit manager Ian Partington spoke out, pleased with the outcome and the seriousness with which offences against officers and police dogs are treated.

He also expressed gratitude that PD Ross could continue his career, performing well as a police dog.