A 63-year-old man in a wheelchair fell victim to theft yesterday, 14th March, when three suspects stole his oxygen tank.
The shocking incident occurred at around 13:00 hours while the man was travelling along College Road in Middlesbrough.
The suspects are described as male teenagers. Two of them were wearing blue trapper-style hats, and the third was wearing a grey trapper-style hat.
One suspect was seen wearing a wax jacket, while another wore a bomber jacket.
Cleveland Police are requesting assistance in locating the suspects. They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the individuals responsible to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 048121.
In addition, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Is there no level how low these scum will sink too? Probably a slap on the wrist IF they are caught.
If someone needs O2 on a mobility scooter, they have serious breathing issues. When these bottom dwellers are caught, I hope that they are charged with GBH and dealt with very firmly.
Of course not. They will get some nonsense good behaviour bond which they will ignore. Given this cowardly attack, what they really need is a few strokes of a ratten cane. That would stop them doing it again.