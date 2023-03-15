A 63-year-old man in a wheelchair fell victim to theft yesterday, 14th March, when three suspects stole his oxygen tank.

The shocking incident occurred at around 13:00 hours while the man was travelling along College Road in Middlesbrough.

The suspects are described as male teenagers. Two of them were wearing blue trapper-style hats, and the third was wearing a grey trapper-style hat.

One suspect was seen wearing a wax jacket, while another wore a bomber jacket.

Cleveland Police are requesting assistance in locating the suspects. They ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the individuals responsible to contact them on 101, quoting the reference number 048121.

In addition, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.