In a heartfelt tweet that has since gone viral, a police officer of 17 years announced his resignation, highlighting the increasing crisis within the police force in England and Wales.

His decision to step down has brought the plight of law enforcement officers into sharp focus, sparking a debate about the welfare of those who vow to protect and serve.

He wrote, “With great sadness, I have today submitted my resignation as a police officer. I can’t go on working for a job which continues to show scant care & compassion to its officers. 17 years in, this was an incredibly difficult decision. But best for my family & my own wellbeing.”

According to the Home Office, the police officer’s decision is part of a growing trend that should concern us all.

In the year ending March 2022, a shocking 8,117 full-time equivalent police officers left the 43 territorial police forces in England and Wales.

Of these, 3,433 were voluntary resignations, a staggering increase of 72% from the previous year’s 1,996 voluntary resignations.

This worrying trend echoes the sentiment expressed in the officer’s tweet.

In response to his announcement, many others voiced their support and concern for the state of the police force.

One person replied, “It’s a sad indictment on the job when someone leaves, especially someone with such level of service. But it’s becoming all too common because the job is broken and the powers that be aren’t willing to fix it.”

Another comment read, “I don’t know your circumstances brother. But, you are exceedingly brave taking the first steps. Family first. Life is NOT a dress rehearsal. All the very best for you and your families future!”

Echoing the officer’s feelings, a third person noted, “I can’t say I blame you I’m sorry to say. Quality of life is so important and you’ve given it sufficient time to try to repair itself. They’ve failed you.”

These replies and the statistics underline a significant crisis in the police forces across England and Wales.

The deep concern for officer welfare and a rapid increase in voluntary resignations indicate an urgent need for system reform.

The officer’s viral tweet highlights a stark reality – that for the safety of both the public and the officers, the current state of affairs cannot continue.

