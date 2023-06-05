A startling event unfolded at the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) recently, revealing a concerning trend that could affect the safety of London’s inhabitants.

On one shift, three police officers from the same response team simultaneously handed in their resignations.

This extraordinary action is just the tip of the iceberg in an escalating situation.

Morale Hits Rock Bottom

The Police Federation recently conducted a survey revealing some disturbing figures: 58% of MPS officers have low morale.

Even more alarming, 12% of these officers intend to resign from the service within the next two years or as soon as possible.

Several factors are contributing to this growing malaise within the ranks.

The survey identified increased workload and pressure, lack of resources, poor leadership, public scrutiny, and negative media coverage as the primary causes.

MPS Exodus: The Troubling Numbers

A review of the recent figures on police resignations paints a disquieting picture.

In the last year alone, 3,238 Metropolitan Police Officers have resigned – a sharp increase of 25% from the previous year when 2,593 officers left the service.

Moreover, the trend of resignations has been on the rise for the past five years.

In 2018, 1,997 officers resigned. This number rose to 2,231 in 2019 and further increased to 2,412 in 2020.

Londoners at Risk?

This mass exodus of resignations might seem like just an internal police issue.

However, it has the potential to cause serious harm to the very people the MPS is charged with protecting: the citizens of London.

A depletion of officers, particularly from 999 response teams and CID units, means fewer boots on the ground to handle emergencies, crime prevention, and public safety.

A shrinking workforce means longer response times, less thorough investigations, and potentially less safe streets.

This situation is not just a crisis for the MPS but for all Londoners.

Looking Ahead

The simultaneous resignations of three officers from the same team is more than a coincidence; it is a manifestation of deep-rooted morale-related issues within the MPS.

The escalating number of resignations year on year is a clear cry for a solution.

A strong, healthy, and committed police force is essential to keep our city safe.

Continuous criticism from the mainstream media and a perception among many officers of being overlooked by senior management to appease politicians and press risks driving more experienced personnel from the force.

This trend could expose Londoners and the city’s visitors more to the elements that fuel criminal behaviour in the nation’s capital.

