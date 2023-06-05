A startling event unfolded at the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) recently, revealing a concerning trend that could affect the safety of London’s inhabitants.
On one shift, three police officers from the same response team simultaneously handed in their resignations.
This extraordinary action is just the tip of the iceberg in an escalating situation.
Morale Hits Rock Bottom
The Police Federation recently conducted a survey revealing some disturbing figures: 58% of MPS officers have low morale.
Even more alarming, 12% of these officers intend to resign from the service within the next two years or as soon as possible.
Several factors are contributing to this growing malaise within the ranks.
The survey identified increased workload and pressure, lack of resources, poor leadership, public scrutiny, and negative media coverage as the primary causes.
MPS Exodus: The Troubling Numbers
A review of the recent figures on police resignations paints a disquieting picture.
In the last year alone, 3,238 Metropolitan Police Officers have resigned – a sharp increase of 25% from the previous year when 2,593 officers left the service.
Moreover, the trend of resignations has been on the rise for the past five years.
In 2018, 1,997 officers resigned. This number rose to 2,231 in 2019 and further increased to 2,412 in 2020.
Londoners at Risk?
This mass exodus of resignations might seem like just an internal police issue.
However, it has the potential to cause serious harm to the very people the MPS is charged with protecting: the citizens of London.
A depletion of officers, particularly from 999 response teams and CID units, means fewer boots on the ground to handle emergencies, crime prevention, and public safety.
A shrinking workforce means longer response times, less thorough investigations, and potentially less safe streets.
This situation is not just a crisis for the MPS but for all Londoners.
Looking Ahead
The simultaneous resignations of three officers from the same team is more than a coincidence; it is a manifestation of deep-rooted morale-related issues within the MPS.
The escalating number of resignations year on year is a clear cry for a solution.
A strong, healthy, and committed police force is essential to keep our city safe.
Continuous criticism from the mainstream media and a perception among many officers of being overlooked by senior management to appease politicians and press risks driving more experienced personnel from the force.
This trend could expose Londoners and the city’s visitors more to the elements that fuel criminal behaviour in the nation’s capital.
Anybody that is in a job paid for by the tax payer must expect some public scrutiny at some time. Another problem is equality. Some jobs seem to be less popular to minority groups, what ever the reason, so “positive” discrimination is used to fill those posts. One persons perception of “positive discrimination” is seen as “discrimination” against another group. The “Best person” for the job is the ONLY fair way to fill it, regardless.
Why is everyone so surprised? We regularly read that police are assaulted, often viciously, yet the perpetrators never receive proper punishment. Even if the original sentence looks good, after at least a 50% discount, it is starting to look tawdry and with a few more additional discounts, ends up looking absurd in that the miscreant is out in fairly short order.
Then we have woke senior officers serving rioters water (it is thirsty work after all) while confronting ex servicemen in full riot gear who are protecting our monuments, which is the job of the police.
No wonder that on the one hand, the law abiding public are growing to dislike, even hate, the police while on the other, villains know that they can do pretty much what they like and largely get away with it.
The frontline copper is the only person the public sees and so, unreasonably perhaps, vent their frustrations to that single, unfortunate individual. We are also told not to take the law into our own hands. It IS in our hands, hence the concept of citizen’s arrest. This has been successfully undermined to the point where if an officer is in trouble, the public is extremely wary about assisting. Who knows where that might end once the no fee, no self respect lawyers get involved.
This story is bu one of many. The government boasts that it has recruited 20,000 new officers, which looks fantastic. Alas, these new cops are simply replacing the 20,000 who have left and it seems that this figure is set to rise. Now Bramshill, in its infinite stupidity, has stipulated that only graduates can join the police. At a stroke, the solid, disciplined, dependable and sensible ex serviceman is excluded, replaced with the modern graduate who has been through the indoctrination known as university.
This lot are highly unlikely to be tough enough to cope with the increasingly difficult job of policing, so will resign at an even higher rate.
How sad it is that a police force that was once the envy of the world has sunk so low and those at the top are still digging as hard as they can.